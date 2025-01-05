LAI Games Begins to Ship New Lineup of Machines

The redemption adventure Lost Pirate is on its way to customers now, while four more of the latest machines from LAI Games will soon be heading out of the factory and into game rooms.

The company reported that Tornado (coin pusher) and Galaxy Hunter (redemption pusher) are both due to ship this month; Kaiju Rampage (arcade battle game) is due in February and Mount Shabang (Arcade Matt-themed coin pusher) is shipping in March.

Contact your authorized distributor or email [email protected] for more details.

You can also see these games and others in the lineup at www.laigames.com.