LAI Games at Bowl Expo

LAI Games will be among the participants at the coming Bowl Expo, set to roll into Denver from July 1-2. They’ll be in booth #122.

They’ll showcase their top-earning and newest games – from the off-road racing simulator SMASH DX to the family-friendly flying game Air Strike. Other video games of theirs include Asphalt Moto Blitz and Asphalt 9 VR.

Redemption games from LAI will also be on display: Dragon’s Bane, Cosmic Tower and Pearl Fishery. Learn more, and see the entire catalog, at www.laigames.com.