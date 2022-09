TrainerTainment CEO Beth Standlee was a recent guest on LAI Games’ Arcadecast podcast, with the topic of “People First: The Importance of Training for Success.”

LAI Games said Standlee “shared her wisdom and insights on how to have well-trained, happy staff that make all the difference in your entertainment venue.”

You can click here to watch the conversation between Standlee and Tabor Carlton, the vice president of marketing at LAI Games.