L.A. Says Stay at Home, Please

Los Angeles and Orange counties are among those in California now under stay-at-home orders once again, meaning all non-essential workers are being asked to stay inside their homes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Outdoor mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages are limited at 50%, according to the order. The curfew, which officials insist is not a curfew, went into effect on Nov. 20 and will continue for at least a month, according to Eater.

LAist adds that it’s more of a strong suggestion for non-essential workers, but the county will impose a mandated three-week Safer-At-Home policy if they average more than 4,500 Covid cases in a five-day period (no word on how the county plans on enforcing such measures, which they previously instituted for a period in March).

The order impacts any county that slips into the state’s most restrictive Purple reopening tier. (Los Angeles County, by the way hadn’t been out of the tier since it was created earlier this year.)

The curfew comes after L.A. County officials previously said restaurants must reduce outdoor dining capacity to 50% (with 10 p.m. being the cutoff for in-person service). Delivery and takeout are still allowed under the new curfew order.

Public gatherings are limited to 15 people with no more than three households, and there’s also limited indoor capacity at non-essential retail stores – 25%. If Covid-19 cases hit more than 4,000 per day in the county, outdoor dining will be reportedly shut down. Over the past seven days, it was at 2,672.