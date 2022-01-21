Kung Fu Saloon Opens in San Antonio

A highly-anticipated arcade bar called Kung Fu Saloon has opened its doors in San Antonio. The 21-plus bar has a range of vintage arcade games and drinks.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the arcade has basketball games, Skee-Ball, Mortal Kombat, Guitar Hero and a claw machine filled with sex toys. There’s also a patio area with a foosball table and Jenga.

There’s no food at the bar, but the business allows patrons to order deliveries. There will also be two karaoke rooms, which aren’t yet available. A photo booth is also on its way.

Two other locations of Kung Fu Saloon are in Austin and Dallas. Learn more at www.kungfusaloon.com.