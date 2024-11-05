Kung Fu Panda VR Game Set to Debut

Night Heron Entertainment, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, recently announced their DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda: The Warrior’s Gauntlet VR game will debut at the coming IAAPA Expo. The experience will be shown with their official distributor AVS Companies in their booth #1617.

The Kung Fu Panda VR game uses Night Heron Entertainment’s proprietary Lynx cabinet and will put players into the 4D world of the character Po, who will have to go through a series of challenges to become a Kung Fu Master.

“We’re excited to debut our new platform at IAAPA and give people their first chance to experience it,” said Landon Christensen, CEO of Night Heron Entertainment. “With the support of our partners at Universal Products & Experiences, we’re pushing the boundaries of arcade gaming. We can’t wait for players to dive into the innovative gameplay and visual quality that bring this experience and more to life, showcasing our vision for the future of immersive games.”

The game will be available for commercial distribution in Q1 2025.