Komuse Moving to New Office, Warehouse Location

As of Aug. 1, manufacturer Komuse America will be operating from their new office and warehouse at 15541 Broadway Center St., Gardena, CA 90248.

Their phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same. The company’s president Satinder Bhutani said: “We will do our best in rendering uninterrupted services.”

He also shared a list of key contacts, who can be reached at the following:

Satinder Bhutani (sales) – 310-809-4361 or [email protected]

Jose Francisco (service) – 310-872-3586, ext. 1 or [email protected]

Jake Kim (parts) – 310-872-3586, ext. 2 or [email protected]

Sunny Min (accounting) – 310-872-3586, ext. 0 or [email protected]