Koliseum Soccer VR Showing at IAAPA Europe

Koliseum Soccer VR will be among the games exhibited at IAAPA Expo Europe, this in booth #14201.

The virtual reality gaming platform “transforms traditional foosball into a spectacular and immersive experience.” The company adds that Koliseum Soccer is “the perfect blend of precision mechanics and advanced technology” that “infuses adrenaline, giving players the classic foosball sensations enriched with exhilarating next-gen features.”

The games can be connected online, in which case players can choose from available teams and stadiums; operators can also modify in-game advertising banners, game duration, AI difficulty and more. Learn more at www.koliseum.com.