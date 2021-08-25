Key Master Suit

According to the New York Post, a class action lawsuit was filed in California on July 14 by Marcello Muto alleging that Sega’s Key Master prize game was rigged and can only be beaten after a set number of unsuccessful plays have been recorded. Muto and his group want $5 million from SEGA.

Paul Williams, CEO of SEGA Amusements International, told RePlay the case is being handled by SEGA Japan and that the company was involved in a similar class-action lawsuit against Key Master in 2014 that it successfully defended.

He also reported that SEGA will “similarly be defending the Muto allegation.”