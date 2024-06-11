Keitha McBride Joins A&A Global Team

Earlier this year, industry veteran Keitha McBride became the Dallas-based regional account manager for A&A Global.

She began her career as a merchandise buyer with Dave & Buster’s after graduating with a degree in marketing and merchandising from Texas Women’s University.

During her seven years at D&B, McBride honed her skills as a buyer, demonstrating an “exceptional aptitude for understanding consumer trends and industry dynamics.”

After her time their, she embarked on a five-year consulting venture, working with various entities in the entertainment sector. Since then, she’s had leading roles at Redemption Plus, BMI Merchandise and PIA Products.