Just Fun FEC Closes, Auctions Off Games

Just Fun Family Entertainment Center in Hamburg, N.Y., closed earlier this year and filed for bankruptcy in August, and now they’re auctioning off arcade games, bumper cars and everything else online from now until Dec. 27.

According to Buffalo News, there’s been a lot of interest in the auction – from the 18-hole blacklight mini-golf course to a Chexx Bubble Hockey game featuring the Sabres vs. the Bruins. “Where are you ever going to get a chance like that?” said Cash Auctions auctioneer and appraiser Eric Monahan about buying the game.

Click here to go to the auction’s main page or visit www.cashauction.com for more information. The auction ends Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.