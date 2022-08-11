Jurassic Park Pop-Up Comes to Arcade Bar

Replay Lincoln Park, the arcade bar in Chicago, has transformed into the world of Jurassic Park for its latest pop-up experience, which will run through Sept. 5.

According to Block Club Chicago, the venue has been decorated with giant dinosaurs, custom-built vehicles, island foliage and other nods to the movie franchise.

Specialty cocktails like Not My Gumdrops, The Laura Dern and Chaos Theory will also be available. The bar will host weekly Jurassic Park trivia nights and DJ sets from Wednesday through Saturday. The more than 60 vintage arcade games in the bar are set to free play. Learn more at www.replaylincolnpark.com.