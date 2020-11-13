Jungle Island Set to Open Aerial Game Trek Next Week

Jungle Island, described as South Florida’s premier eco-adventure destination, recently announced the debut of Miami’s only 6-acre Aerial Game Trek – coming Saturday, Nov. 21.

The new outdoor aerial adventure park features multiple ropes courses, more than 100 obstacles of different difficulty levels, two ziplines and “ample space for participants to social distance,” Miami’s Community Newspapers reports.

“We are excited to bring our guests closer to nature,” said Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s president and managing director. “Whether you want to channel your adventurous side, conquer a fear of heights or test your physical strength, the Aerial Game Trek combines fun and fitness amid a safe outdoor environment. There are rope courses for everyone and obstacles for all skill levels. We invite locals and tourists back to Jungle Island for memorable treetop adventures.”

Learn more about the large-scale outdoor attraction at www.jungleisland.com.