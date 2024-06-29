John Wick Contracts Live, Stern Pinball Says

Stern Pinball’s Insider Connected Quests were recently updated with John Wick “Contracts,” an exciting new addition to their pinball universe.

Players can now complete contracts in the John Wick game, which, like the company’s traditional quests, will award profile badges upon completion. So, players, make sure you have your app updated and notifications turned on – you never know when a new contract may be issued!

Players will find open contracts and limited contracts under the Stern Events section in the Insider Connected app.

Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.