John LaSpina Wins Bowl Expo Award

John LaSpina, president of Maple Family Centers, was given the 59th Sam Levine Flowers for the Living Award during Bowl Expo in Las Vegas last month.

“It’s humbling to be included on this long list of industry icons,” LaSpina said. Since 1960, Maple Family Centers has been owned and operated by three generations of the LaSpina family. John LaSpina grew up in the business, and his adult children have joined him today in operating the company’s five bowling centers.

“The reasons for choosing John for this award are many,” said Johnny Campos, chair of the award committee. “Our goal is to honor people while they are still with us for how they conduct themselves on and away from the lanes, their contributions to the sport and for being an all-around great bowling citizen. John has been that and more. Whenever someone needs something, they know all they have to do is ask him. He’s such a great person, and it was an honor to be able to present him with this award. He has received just about every other honor a bowling proprietor can receive.”