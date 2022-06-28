John Denham Retires from Amusement Products

Amusement Products recently announced the retirement of their VP and director of R&D, John Denham. Since his retirement, he still spends several hours a week consulting and managing special projects.

Prior to Denham’s 24 years with Amusement Products, he owned and operated his own FEC, Jackson Golf World in Mississippi, for 19 years.

Amusement Products shared that Denham’s first encounter with the company was the day that “Big Dutch,” father of Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products, visited Jackson Golf World and explained how the addition of go-karts would enhance his business.

“Was he ever right,” Denham recalled. “I bought a fleet of go-karts from him, and the business took off. The go-karts grossed more revenue than all my other activities combined!” From that point, Amusement Products became his primary supplier.

After selling his business, he went to work with Dutch Magrath and his ideas led to the creation of the interactive Spin Zone bumper cars, the industry’s first Rookie-class go-kart and the development of the company’s most popular line of electric go-karts.

“John kept things moving forward with all of our product lines so that all attractions were continually improving,” Magrath said. “He recognized and provided solutions for areas that needed improvement and was willing to learn whatever was needed to get the job done. His incredible work ethic and dedication has made John a key to the success of Amusement Products, to the customers we serve, and to the FEC industry.”