Joe LaSpina Named President of NYSBPA

Joe LaSpina, vice president of Maple Family Centers, was recently elected president of the New York State Bowling Proprietors of America, nearly 40 years after his father John held the position.

“I am proud that Joe and I are the first father-son pair to serve as NYSBPA presidents, but I am especially proud of how capable Joe is, and I know NYSBPA will be in great hands,” said John LaSpina, president of Maple Family Centers. “As bowling center proprietors, it is important that we share our knowledge and time to help advance the sport that has given us so much.”

Joe has spent the last two years as the association’s VP, also serving as its legislative chair throughout the pandemic.

Maple Family Centers has been owned by three generations of the LaSpina family since 1960. Today, the company has five bowling centers.