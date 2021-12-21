Joe Franz Retires from AVS Companies

Joe Franz has retired from day-to-day operations at AVS Companies as of yesterday, Dec. 21. Franz, the VP of Texas operations, will remain active with AVS as a consultant with various trade organizations and government agencies in Texas.

He has been a part of the company since 2016 when AVS acquired H.A. Franz & Co., of which he was president. “I first met Joe in 1986 when we both attended various trade shows and distributor meetings for several manufacturers that both of our companies represented,” said Vince Gumma, AVS Companies’ President.

“Over the years we became good friends, both in and outside the business. H.A. Franz and American Vending Sales shared many of the same philosophies towards customer service and dedication to the coin-op industry. I’m extremely happy for Joe and I’m certain we will remain good friends for many years to come.”

Tony Costa, AVS’ Director of Texas Sales & Operations added, “It was my pleasure to work with and for Joe and his family for 18 years. I have learned a lot from him over the years and I am extremely grateful for his guidance through some turbulent times. He set a great example for all to follow, and he has always done his best to take care of his employees, his customers and the entire coin-op industry.”