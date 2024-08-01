Jimmy Chaps is LAI’s New Director of Sales

Jim Chapman, the industry vet well-known as Jimmy Chaps, has been appointed as the new director of sales for LAI Games.

“I am truly excited about joining the LAI team,” Chapman said. “Their product lineup includes some great games that provide fantastic entertainment and drive high revenue for the end users. The team at LAI is committed to bringing only the best games to the market and I hope I can help them keep this tradition going.”

Chapman’s expertise covers the full gamut of the industry – from manufacturing, distribution and operations. He has a passion for cranes, redemption games, pushers and the like, and he’s often featured on educational panels on those topics at Amusement Expo, IAAPA and other industry gatherings.

Added Mike Kane, vice president of global sales and marketing for LAI Games: “We are incredibly excited to have Jim join the LAI Games team. His experience and drive will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand and innovate.”

You can reach out to him at [email protected].