Jim Bennington’s Varcade Open Now

Jim Bennington, owner of the location-based entertainment consulting firm No Cash Value, is bringing some new value to the Oakland Mall in Metro Detroit with his latest venture – Varcade PvP Arena. The VR shooting lounge opened on Nov. 29.

It’s reportedly the first location in Michigan to feature the VAR BOX VR System, in which players can team up or go head-to-head on the first-person shooter games. They have eight units of the Japan-based company’s machines.

There are also Blast City cabinets courtesy of Psychic Drive (www.psychicdrive.com) that currently feature Marvel VS Capcom 2, Tetris: The Grand Master and Puzzle Bobble 3.

If you can’t get out to Oakland Mall anytime soon, visit Varcade on Facebook or head to www.var-cade.com.