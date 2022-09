Jack Guarnieri’s Jersey Jack Pinball Factory in Elk Grove Village was recently featured on Chicago Scene, a segment on WGN.

Reporter Tom Barnas, along with Jack, take viewers through a tour of the factory and the pinball making process from start to finish.

The video is available here on the WGN website. Learn more about the manufacturer at www.jerseyjackpinball.com and stay tuned for our cover story in the company in our October issue.