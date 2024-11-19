Jersey Jack Pinball Debuts Pinball XP

Among the products unveiled on Day 1 of IAAPA was Pinball XP, a collaboration between Jersey Jack Pinball, Diverted River and Creative Works. The pinball experience features five JJP machines (Avatar: The Battle for Pandora, Toy Story 4, Elton John, The Godfather and Guns N’ Roses), and streams live playfield action on 65” displays while also enabling digital ticket redemption.

“Pinball XP represents the future of pinball in commercial venues,” said Zack Johnson, CEO of Diverted River. “By integrating JJP’s premium machines with our Takoha platform and existing cashless systems, we’ve created the first pinball experience that truly speaks the language of modern FECs – including digital tickets, progression systems and spectacular presentation.”

Added JJP’s Jack Guarnieri: “Since our company was founded, Jersey Jack Pinball has led the industry in technological innovation and player engagement. Pinball XP transforms our machines into a complete FEC attraction, combining our premium game design with spectator-friendly displays and modern reward systems. This collaboration with Diverted River represents the next evolution in location-based pinball entertainment.”

For their part, Creative Works is using their expertise to design and install the attraction, providing a turnkey solution for operators.

