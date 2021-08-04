Jersey Jack Pinball Adds Designer Ritchie

Jersey Jack Pinball has added legendary pinball designer Steve Ritchie to its growing team of designers. The factory spread the news through a post to PRNewswire in which they note that his career, which spans 47 years in the industry, started in 1974 with Atari.

Among other titles Ritchie is known for Flash, High Speed, Terminator 2, AC/DC, Game of Thrones and Star Wars. “Steve is not joining the JJP team because of what he has done, but for what he will do,” said Jersey Jack Pinball founder Jack Guarnieri. “We believe his best games are ahead of him.”

Added Pat Lawlor, the company’s head of game design: “I’m thrilled to be able to work with Steve again. Some of the greatest games in pinball history happened when the two of us worked together and collaborated on a daily basis.”

Ritchie shared his own excitement about joining the team: “I have known Jack for more than 30 years and I’m delighted that we will be working together. It’s going to be awesome! I’m also looking forward to working with the talented team at JJP, many of whom are already friends and colleagues. My goal will be to design and build the best games we can possibly create.”

