Jakob Wahl Will Be New IAAPA President

IAAPA recently announced Jakob Wahl has been selected as the association’s new president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2023. He’ll succeed current topper Hal McEvoy, who will retire on April 1.

Wahl joined IAAPA as program manager for IAAPA Europe in 2009. After a stint at Europa-Park in Germany, he returned to IAAPA in 2017 to lead the EMEA division as vice president and executive director. In November 2021, he was promoted to executive vice president and COO of the association and moved his family to Orlando.

As president and CEO, Wahl will lead the association’s 94-member team in Orlando, Brussels, Hong Kong, Mexico City and Shanghai, and will be responsible for the executive management and day-to-day operations of the association.

“Jakob is the right person to lead the IAAPA team into the future,” said Curt Caffey, IAAPA treasurer and chair of the CEO Search Committee. “Jakob’s vision for IAAPA is focused on adapting the association for today’s fast-paced, change-driven world, and enhancing the value of IAAPA membership through our regional offices around the globe.” Learn more at www.iaapa.org.