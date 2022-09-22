Jacqueline Fletcher Celebrates 50 Years with the LAI Group

Jacqueline Fletcher recently reached a milestone 50th anniversary – having served as personal assistant to LAI Group’s chairman Malcolm Stenberg since 1972. Previously, she worked in the Singapore office of the Swiss-based F E Zeullig and Co. before migrating to Australia with her family.

In commending Jacqueline’s 50 years of service, Steinberg said, “When building a business, it is important to understand the market and the attitude of management and staff. Jacqueline has a unique ability to ‘read the room’ and her feedback both from staff and the market generally has been an invaluable help in the decision-making process over the last 50 years.

“She is extremely dedicated and loyal and probably would still be with the Zuellig Company if she and her husband had not decided to migrate to Australia.”