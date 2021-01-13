J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship Application

Enrollment is open through March 15 for the American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation’s J. Richard Oltmann $5,000 scholarship. Those eligible are high school seniors enterting their freshman year as full-time students at a two-year or four-year college or university.

Applicants must submit a letter of recommendation from a full-time employee of an AAMA member company. The scholarships are awarded based on leadership, community service and innovation in activities, achievements and work experience. For more information, contact [email protected] or 847-290-9171.