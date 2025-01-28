It’s a Good Time at GoodTimes Following Betson Arcade Install

Betson Enterprises has once again linked up with GoodTimes to install a 30-piece game room at the company’s location in Troy, Ala. This marks the second collaboration between the pair, Betson said.

Betson’s sales representative Bob Sommer led the way, working closely with the GoodTimes team to select a mix of games – from redemption favorites to arcade staples. The finance department’s Nina Byron worked with them on leasing and financing options.

“Expanding to a second location was a massive undertaking, and there were many moving parts,” said Scott Good, owner and general manager of GoodTimes. “Bob Sommer went above and beyond to guide me through arcade selections and overall game design, even enlisting Nina Byron to help build a financing plan that worked perfectly for us. Since opening, the arcade has become the centerpiece of our center and a major contributor to our success.”

Among the titles were Spider-Man Coin Pusher (Andamiro), Big Shot (JET Games), Fast & Furious Motion and NBA Superstars (both Raw Thrills), Connect 4 Hoops HD (Bay Tek Entertainment) and NBA Hoops (ICE).

Learn more about the fun center at www.goodtimesbowling.com.