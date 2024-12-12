International Exhibitors Showing Up at EAG Expo

The upcoming EAG Expo at ExCeL London, held Jan. 14-16, will feature a growing international component, according to organizers.

So far, the event has locked in not only exhibitors from around the U.K., but Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, India, Poland and Slovenia.

“The international response to EAG has been very encouraging from both a visitor and an exhibitor perspective,” said EAG Chairman Martin Burlin. “When the show opens at ExCeL London, we will have the highest number of international visitors and the largest number of exhibitor nations since the 2020 edition of the exhibition, which was the last to take place prior to the Covid restrictions.”

Learn more about the out-of-home entertainment trade show at www.eagexpo.com.