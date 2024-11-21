Intercard Wins IAAPA Award for iQ System

Another Brass Ring Award went to Intercard for their iQ system. The iQ readers and kiosks enable customers to use QR codes for payment and redemption point collection.

“With the iQ platform, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes – all without the help of a center employee,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “It’s a big step into the future for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.”

The system was first introduced at last year’s IAAPA show.