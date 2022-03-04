Intercard to Give Away Mag Stripe Cards at Expo

Intercard plans to give away 5,000 mag stripe cards to new customers during next week’s Amusement Expo in Las Vegas, held March 16-17. They’ll be at booth #927. You can stop by the booth to see an Intercard rep for details about the 5,000 mag stripe card giveaway (a regular $1,000 value).

“Amusement operators are dealing with two major challenges,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “One is guests who are insisting on contactless transactions and the other is a tight labor market that makes it essential to save on labor costs. As a result, many have decided to ‘switch and save’ with Intercard. We are the only cashless provider that designs, develops and manufactures all hardware and software under one roof in the USA.”

