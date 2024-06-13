Intercard to Bring New iQ Readers to Bowl Expo

QR-capable readers from Intercard will be shown to the bowling market for the first time at the upcoming Bowl Expo, held July 1-2 in Denver. The company encourages potential customers to “visit booth #922 and find out why leading bowling operators including Bowlero and Round1 rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable cashless technology.”

Their iQ reader can scan customer-presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. Intercard will also have an iQTeller kiosk available later in 2024.

“With the iQ series, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes, all without the help of a center employee,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “It’s a big step into the future.”