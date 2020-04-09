Intercard Sets Another System at Uncle Buck’s

Intercard recently completed installation of its cashless technology at the Uncle Buck’s FishBowl & Grill at a Bass Pro Shop in Vancouver, Canada. They’ve outfitted four other fun centers for the chain in Altoona, Iowa; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Peoria, Ill.; and Harlingen, Texas.

“Intercard’s cashless technology gives Uncle Buck’s management capabilities beyond what they had before, including the ability to remotely manage games from mobile devices and stay in business even if a fun center’s internet connection goes down,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “We are also proud to be partnering with another innovative company from our home state of Missouri.”

The FishBowl invites guests to “bowl the ocean” amid underwater scenery and eat in the nautical-themed restaurant and full-service bar. Their Intercard-powered arcade features video games and redemption machines supplied by Player One Amusement Group, and also a redemption counter and a variety of prizes. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com and www.basspro.com.