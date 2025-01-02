Intercard Grows with More International Locations

Intercard’s global family recently grew with installations in Australia and Canada. Village Entertainment’s Action Zone Arcade was recently launched at the popular Warner Bros. Movie World theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast and RécréOFUN opened a fourth location in Montreal, Quebec (each of their facilities uses Intercard).

Action Zone Arcade is a 30-game entertainment center that boasts the country’s first Goatz N Ropes game (Bay Tek Entertainment).

The newest Montreal location of RécréOFUN has a 20-game arcade. The venue is best known for its indoor playgrounds.