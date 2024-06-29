Intercard Completes Bowlocity Installation

The 24-lane Bowlocity bowling entertainment center in Rochester, Minn., recently completed a 6,000-sq.-ft. expansion of their redemption arcade, two-story laser tag arena and kitchen.

According to cashless provider Intercard, Bowlocity’s refreshed 45-game arcade includes five Impulse readers, which allow customers to use credit cards and game cards for everything from VR rides to crane games.

The Intercard system replaced an older system from another manufacturer. The new system is “fully integrated with Bowlocity’s Brunswick Sync scoring and management system, allowing customers to buy game cards when they check in for bowling,” Intercard reports.

An Intercard iTeller kiosk was also installed by the company’s Saul Scribner in June.

