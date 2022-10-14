Intercard Adds Rob Geiger

Coin-op veteran Rob Geiger was recently added to Intercard’s domestic sales team, where he will serve the Southeast region.

The Atlanta-based salesman comes to Intercard with many years in the industry, most recently with QubicaAMF. He’s also worked with Elaut, Round1 and TriCorp Amusements. Early in his career, he was mentored by Michael Getlan of Amusement Consultants.

Geiger’s first job in the biz was helping his uncle Fred with his snack and soda route on Long Island, N.Y. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.