Intercard Adds iWallet, Showing Off at IAAPA

Intercard has added iWallet to its Edge Mobile Apps Collection and will be showcasing the product suite in their IAAPA booth #2206.

“We listened to our customers and made sure the Edge Mobile Apps Collection continues to make doing business easier,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “The introduction of the iWallet makes it easy for the growing number of consumers who want to pay for game cards with the popular Apple Pay and Google Pay platforms. With the proliferation of cashless options, operators who enable their customers to use their preferred method of payment will reap additional revenues.”

The company’s Jeff Jones will be in the booth meeting with customer to answer questions about getting the most out of Intercard’s technology. He’ll be joined by many other key staffers. To book product demos in advance, email Bill Allen at [email protected] or Alberto Borrerro at [email protected].