Insert Coin Arcade Bar Set to Open in June

After visiting an arcade bar before the pandemic, couple Dan and Keli Coleman decided to open one of their own in Centralia, Wash. They’re now ready to do just that with the business slated to open in the city’s downtown this June.

According to the Centralia Chronicle, the venue – called Insert Coin – will feature about 100 retro arcade cabinets, self-serve beer taps, liquor and ciders, plus food options and a kid’s area.

“We’re hoping people have nostalgia … and then, for their children, you want to be able to bring your kids along with you and enjoy that whole nostalgia – the stuff you grew up on – but also have games there for them,” Dan Coleman said.

The arcade bar will be the first in Centralia, which is located about halfway between Seattle and Portland. The nearest arcade bar now is in Tacoma. The couple, who live in nearby Lacey, have rental properties in Centralia and came across space in the 111-year-old North Tower building for sale and decided to make a deal with the owner. Learn more on their Instagram page.