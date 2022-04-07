Inowize Releases New VR Game for Arkadia Arena

Inowize recently released a new hero-themed VR game for their Arkadia VR Arena. Called Heroik, the experience is now available through the Arkadia platform to all current and future locations at no additional charge.

Heroik is an adaptation of competitive battle arena games for VR and is designed for casual gamers and esports players.

“We are genuinely excited about the launch of Heroik, the most complex project we have developed for Arkadia VR,” said CEO Claudia Mihalache. “Gamers are going crazy these days for battle arena games, and we thought it would be loads of fun if we could bring this concept to VR and adapt it for entertainment centers.” Learn more at www.inowize.com.