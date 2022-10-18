Injustice Arcade Series 4 Cards Are Now Available

Contact your local distributor today to find out how to recharge your Injustice Arcade with a new batch of collectible cards. Raw Thrills recently reported that their Series 4 cards are now available.

Characters include Green Arrow, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, Catwoman, The Joke, Superman, Batman and many more.

With the gear cards, your players’ favorite superheroes have been upgraded with powerful weapons. With super play, for one additional credit, players get an extra card and a massive power boost. Learn more at www.rawthrills.com.