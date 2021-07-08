Indoor Mini-Golf Planned at Former Chuck E. Cheese

A former Chuck E. Cheese in Arlington Heights, Ill., is slated to become an indoor mini-golf course, according to the Daily Herald.

Mark Giannecchini, who runs a nearby bowling alley, has a contract to purchase the 8,400-sq.-ft. building in hopes of returning family-friendly entertainment to the site. Chuck E. Cheese left the location vacant in 2015 to open a larger store in the area.

Plans for the proposed M&M Mini Golf call for an 18-hole course with glow-in-the-dark capability. There will also be coin-op arcade games and a snack shop. Construction is expected to take up to a year.