Indoor Active Brands Adds Key New Hires

The company Indoor Active Brands, whose portfolio includes Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad and Crave Social Eatery, announced a few recent senior management appointments.



Chris Kuehn, the company’s COO since May, has now transitioned into the president role. He has former experience at Yum, Arby’s Restaurant Group and more.

Sean Naughton has been named chief financial officer. He has experience as the former vice president of strategy and financial planning analysis at CEC Entertainment.

Robert Morris, a former VP of franchise development for Altitude, will now take on that role for Indoor Active Brands.

Meanwhile, Joseph Steen has joined the company as VP of technology. In additional company news, former CEO Mike Rotondo reportedly left the organization in November to “pursue a new endeavor in a non-competitive vertical.” Click here or visit www.altitudefranchise.com for more information on the brands.