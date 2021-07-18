Indie Pinball Maker Creating Halloween Game

Horror fans will be pleased to hear that Spooky Pinball has announced that the classic 1978 film Halloween will be the backdrop of the company’s newest pinball machine.

“I am very proud to help roll out the project I’ve been working on for a year and a half,” said the game’s artist Jason Edmiston. “For the FIRST time ever: HALLOWEEN PINBALL. I am a massive fan of this franchise, and it was a true labor of love. Working closely with the Spooky team, and the Halloween licensing family, we created an exceptional machine as a true team effort. I created all the 2D art for this machine, inside and out, and helped conceptualize some of the 3D game mechanics.”

The release will coincide with two new planned Halloween movie releases. There have been numerous remakes and reboots of the classic over the years. Learn more when details are announced at www.spookypinball.com.