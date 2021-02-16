In The Game ICON Park Grand Opening March 15

George Smith’s Family Entertainment Group has set the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to March 15 for their new In The Game ICON Park in Orlando, Fla.

If you’re in Central Florida, RSVP to enjoy great new attractions like the 7D Motion Theater, Mirror Maze, an escape room, arcade and VR games, and more. Guests will also get a complimentary ride on the Wheel at ICON Park. Free food and drinks are also on the agenda. The new location is at 8375 International Dr.

Click here to RSVP or contact Aileen Mejias at 954-729-3288 or [email protected]. Visit www.inthegame.net for more information.