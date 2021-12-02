Immersive Tech Launches Uncontained VR at IAAPA

Immersive Tech (also known as Fantasy 360 Technologies) was a first-time exhibitor at the recent IAAPA Expo, where they showed their new Uncontained VR system.

Uncontained is a “hyper-immersive” standalone VR attraction with a small footprint that is dubbed as the “physical portal to the metaverse.” The attraction is a 6-player experience held in a 40-foot shipping container.

It combines hardware and software developed over the past four years. The platform connects the Uncontained game Deep Signal to physical effects like atmospherics, aroma, climate effects and more. There’s also a rumble floor that immerses players into the action.

Learn more at www.uncontainedvr.com and www.immersivetech.co. Click here to see a video of Uncontained in action.