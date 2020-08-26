Idaho Could End Governor’s Covid Emergency Declaration

The Idaho House recently passed a resolution with a 48-20 vote to end Gov. Brad Little’s Covid-19 emergency declaration, which still must be approved by the state Senate. The state is in Stage Four of its “Idaho Rebounds Plan,” the final step to returning fully back to normal.

It’s unclear if removing the emergency declaration would eliminate social distancing protocols and other guidelines currently practiced in the state.

Debate on the resolution went on for two hours, according to the Idaho Statesman, and its supporters argued that Gov. Little “exercised overreach by continuing to extend the declaration.” Opponents of the resolution noted that Idaho would no longer be eligible for FEMA funding, which has paid for things such as PPE in hospitals and long-term care facilities.