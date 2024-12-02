ICE’s Neon Bowling Shipping in January

The team over at ICE was proud to debut Neon Bowling at the recent IAAPA Expo. Their latest game, which the company expects to be a big hit, is an arcade bowler that allows up to four players to enjoy friendly competition on a single unit.

Players choose between Classic Bowling and Neon Bowling as the two different gameplay options. The Neon Bowling mode is made up of three different mini games with point multipliers and extra ball opportunities, whereas Classic Bowling is your traditional bowling with normal scoring.

“The different game options have proven to keep players coming back for more and is helping drive repeat plays and fantastic weekly game revenues,” explained ICE President Joe Coppola.

The game measures 18 feet in length with the option to buy an 8-ft. extension to make a single unit 26 feet in length. The mechanics and physicality of Neon Bowling provides for a more realistic and better overall gameplay experience than some of the purely video bowlers on the market, ICE reported.

“At the same time, it has proven less complex and far more service-friendly than duckpin bowling, plus the installation cost is a fraction of duckpin bowling,” Coppola added.

Read the full story in the December issue of RePlay.

You can also click here to see a PDF file with the game’s specs.