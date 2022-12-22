ICE Gets a Visit from NFL Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas

Hall of Fame NFL running back and Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas recently stopped by the ICE factory to make some purchases and play some games. ICE Vice President Dan Coppola said Thomas even customized a Super Chexx machine.

“Our employees had a chance to do a meet and greet with Thurman,” Coppola said. “The city of Buffalo is electric right now with the success of the Bills, and having Thurman stop in and visit with us was a great bonus for our employees. It was a great opportunity to continue the post-IAAPA momentum.”

Thomas played a vital role in Bills history, helping the team reach its record four consecutive Super Bowl run. Today, he remains active in Buffalo with the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, which supports programs in education, health and wellness.