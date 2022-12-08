ICE Games Continues College Campus Success

ICE Games reports that its games continue to be hits on college campuses nationwide. One recent install was at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., where they added a brand-new AIR FX air hockey, Super Chexx Pro and Super Kixx Pro machines. (ICE thanked the institution as well as reseller Amusements Plus, headed by Jeff and Matt Tarantelli, for the opportunity.)

“From start to finish our experience with ICE Games was nothing short of fantastic,” said David Stevens, the school’s director of the Center for Recreational Sports. “The ordering process for our custom university branded Super Chexx Pro, Super Kixx Pro and AIR FX was a breeze and the staff at ICE Games was friendly and prompt. I especially enjoyed getting pictures periodically from the team as they created our games and am appreciative of the quick turn-around time. To say that we were impressed with the service from ICE Games and the quality and craftsmanship of these games would be an understatement. They have been a massive hit at our university and are played almost around the clock in our recreation center.”

He continued: “What’s best, however, is that they have allowed us to connect with a completely different population of students at our university and have provided them with some much-needed stress relief from their academic rigors. Overall, they have been a phenomenal investment and a beacon for our university’s brand.”

To learn more about ICE and their customization capabilities, call 716-759-0370 or visit www.icegame.com.