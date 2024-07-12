IATP Selects Schoox to Manage Programs

The International Adventure & Trampoline Park Assn. has linked up with Schoox, which will now manage the organiation’s member education programs.

“IATP is poised for rapid growth, as more indoor adventure and trampoline parks are opening worldwide,” said Alexis Kierce, IATP’s director of meetings and membership services. “We chose Schoox for their ease of use and reputation for high customer satisfaction.”

Gina Elliott, an IATP board member and senior director of learning and development for Altitude Trampoline Park, said that Altitude uses Schoox “to help our franchises improve guest satisfaction and increase safety awareness.”

