IATP Hosting 8th Annual Conference, Trade Show Virtually

The 8th Annual International Assn. of Trampoline Parks Conference & Trade Show will be held virtually Nov. 10. Click here to register. Cost is $38.95 per attendee. Group registration is available by registering four people for $155 (and get two free) or registering 10 people for $195 (and get five free).

“Bouncing back” is the apt theme this year. The park association invites all trampoline park owners, general managers and staff, saying: “There is no question that 2020 has been a challenging year for our industry. We will bounce back and together we will be stronger than ever. This event is designed to help you and your team bridge the transition between your pre- and post-pandemic business.”

The event will have plenty of educational workshops and presentations, the virtual trade show itself and networking opportunities. Copies of the sessions will be available on the Whova platform for three months. Learn more at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.